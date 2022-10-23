See All Podiatrists in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Ellen Mady, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ellen Mady, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Dr. Mady works at Arnold S. Gross, D.P.M., P.C. in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Feet First Podiatry
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 1175, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 (248) 624-8338
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 23, 2022
    Dr. Mady has done 4 different surgeries on me, and all were great! I did as I was told and recovered beautifully. I’ve had a bilateral bunionectomy, Morton’s Neuroma, Fractured great toe, and the last was a hammer toe, following another fracture of a different toe. I have referred friends, family and my patients ( I’m an RN), and they all have been very happy with her care. I drive an hour to see her, but she is worth the drive!
    Mary Kozak — Oct 23, 2022
    About Dr. Ellen Mady, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356331441
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen Mady, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mady accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mady works at Arnold S. Gross, D.P.M., P.C. in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Mady’s profile.

    Dr. Mady has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

