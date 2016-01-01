Dr. Ellen Lunenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lunenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Lunenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Lunenfeld, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Lunenfeld works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Ellen Lunenfeld, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1841402153
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Pennsylvania)
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Internal Medicine
