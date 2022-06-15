Dr. Ellen Johnson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Johnson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Johnson, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burton, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Ellen I Johnson DO4165 Lippincott Blvd Ste 2, Burton, MI 48519 Directions (810) 744-1883
Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties901 Chippewa St, Flint, MI 48503 Directions (810) 232-9950
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Johnson once a month, every month for most of my childhood and I can confidently say that here and now... a 35 year old man... that she saved my life more than once.
About Dr. Ellen Johnson, DO
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1407986813
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
