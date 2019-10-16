Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellen Jenkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Jenkins, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inova General Internal Medicine Group - Ballston3833 Fairfax Dr Ste 200, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 525-8863
-
2
General Internal Medicine Group3022 Williams Dr Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 525-8863
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenkins?
I have been a patient of Dr. Jenkins for over 20 years. She has been a wonderful doctor for me. First of all, she is very well formed and informed about the new medical advances, and second, she communicates very well the issues in question showing great skill and talent dealing with them. I feel so really blessed by having such a good general doctor all these years.
About Dr. Ellen Jenkins, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1518075704
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.