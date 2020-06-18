See All Plastic Surgeons in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ellen Janetzke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Janetzke works at Dr. Ellen Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Ellen Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    60 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 258-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 18, 2020
    My experience with Dr. Ellen and her ENTIRE staff (special shot out to Kim and Duwana) was amazing and seamless from my initial consultation to my follow-up post ops. I went through a breast reduction & tummy tuck and am 100% happy with my results. I took the time and met with 4 different plastic surgeons & Dr Ellen was my last. I knew walking out of the office that my decision was to go with her and her team and i am so happy i did. My expectations were completely met, i had no complications ( i followed pre & post op instructions to the T) and i had realistic expectations about recovery. I was quite surprised of how easy & painless my recovery was. I had some T-zone wound issues that took a little longer to heal, but i read that can happen and Dr Ellens went above & beyond to see me as often as possible to ensure everything healed up perfectly. I would recommend her office to anyone. My major piece of advice is due your research, follow doctors orders and STAY OFF GROUP FORUMS!
    Kourtney — Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. Ellen Janetzke, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235120742
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • University of Michigan BA Music
