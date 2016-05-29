See All Dermatologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Ellen Jacobson, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ellen Jacobson, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Jacobson works at SkinMD in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Skin MD Pllc
    4515 Harding Pike Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 279-5656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 29, 2016
    Dr Jacobsen has been caring for myself, husband, children and father for over ten years. Her quality of care and knowledge is EXCELLENT. She detected cancerous spots on my father more then once and successfully removed them. Her bed side manner is always good.
    Perian S in Nashville, TN — May 29, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ellen Jacobson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962456772
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tenn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern Meml Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of The South
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

