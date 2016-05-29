Dr. Ellen Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Jacobson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Jacobson, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
1
Skin MD Pllc4515 Harding Pike Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 279-5656
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jacobsen has been caring for myself, husband, children and father for over ten years. Her quality of care and knowledge is EXCELLENT. She detected cancerous spots on my father more then once and successfully removed them. Her bed side manner is always good.
About Dr. Ellen Jacobson, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962456772
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- Northwestern Meml Hospital
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of The South
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson speaks Spanish.
Dr. Jacobson speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
