Dr. Ellen Harpole, MD
Dr. Ellen Harpole, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Harpole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They completed their residency with St Joseph Mercy Hosp
Dr. Harpole works at
Locations
Women's Health Care4199 Gateway Blvd Ste 2500, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 471-0045
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harpole?
Dr. Harpole is the best! She has helped me for 10 years and is a caring knowledge doctor!
About Dr. Ellen Harpole, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1598760175
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harpole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harpole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harpole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harpole works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Harpole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harpole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harpole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harpole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.