Dr. Ellen Hand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Hand, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Hand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Dr. Hand works at
Locations
-
1
Cigna Healthcare of Arizona Inc9069 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hand?
Dr Hand is compassionate, thorough and possesses tremendous skill in enlisting her patients’ involvement in promoting good health. She is respectful and kind.
About Dr. Ellen Hand, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1477533479
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hand accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hand works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.