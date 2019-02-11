See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Ellen Hand, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ellen Hand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.

Dr. Hand works at Cigna Medical Group in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cigna Healthcare of Arizona Inc
    9069 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hand?

    Feb 11, 2019
    Dr Hand is compassionate, thorough and possesses tremendous skill in enlisting her patients’ involvement in promoting good health. She is respectful and kind.
    Claudia in Sun City — Feb 11, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ellen Hand, MD
    About Dr. Ellen Hand, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477533479
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen Hand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

