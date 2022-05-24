Dr. Ellen Haig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Haig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Haig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Haig works at
Locations
Long Island Internal Medicine Associates2 Lincoln Ave Ste 201, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-0600
Usv Optical Inc.711 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 277-3254
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Haig for 5 years now, having been referred to her by my Primary Doctor once I developed acid reflux issues. Dr. Haig has helped me with my gastrointestinal issues and continues to monitor my health and prescription drugs. I never have an issue with making contact with her through the RVC ProHealth Office, even on her days off. She makes adjustments to squeeze me into her already overcrowded schedule to address an pressing concerns that I may have with regard to my well-being!
About Dr. Ellen Haig, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1053337311
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haig works at
Dr. Haig has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Haig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.