Dr. Ellen Guthrie, MD
Dr. Ellen Guthrie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Mystick Womens Health13 BRADLEE RD, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 395-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
She delivered both of my boys and she is the best for all things on/gyn related.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Tufts Affiliated Res in Ob/Gyn
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Dr. Guthrie speaks Italian and Spanish.
