Dr. Ellen Guthrie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Guthrie works at Mystick Womens Health in Medford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.