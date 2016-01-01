Dr. Ellen Grimm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Grimm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Grimm, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical School, Houston, TX and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis, Ascension Seton Hays and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Dr. Grimm works at
Locations
Adc Pll Nephrology At San Marcos1330 Wonder World Dr Ste 101, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 503-5014
Austin Heart - South Colorado St1711 S Colorado St Ste C, Lockhart, TX 78644 Directions (512) 503-5015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis
- Ascension Seton Hays
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ellen Grimm, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1275500100
Education & Certifications
- The University of Texas Medical School, Houston, TX
- Nephrology and Pediatric Nephrology
