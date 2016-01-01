Overview

Dr. Ellen Grimm, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical School, Houston, TX and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis, Ascension Seton Hays and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Grimm works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - San Marcos in San Marcos, TX with other offices in Lockhart, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.