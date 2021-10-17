See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ellen Gendler, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ellen Gendler, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Gendler works at Ellen C Gendler MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jennifer A K Patterson MD
    1035 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 288-8222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Acne

Treatment frequency



Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
BHG — Oct 17, 2021
About Dr. Ellen Gendler, MD

  • Cosmetic Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891997409
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Nyu Skin And Cancer
Internship
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
Medical Education
  • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ellen Gendler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gendler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gendler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gendler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gendler works at Ellen C Gendler MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gendler’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gendler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gendler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gendler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gendler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

