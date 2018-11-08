Dr. Ellen Geminiani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geminiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Geminiani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Geminiani, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Locations
Boston Children's Hospital300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-8096
Department of Cardology482 Bedford St, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (617) 355-4278
Orthopedic Center300 Longwood Ave, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (617) 355-6021
Developmental Medicine Center9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6462
Orthopedic Center300 Longwood Avenue Fegan Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6021
Sports Concussion Clinic319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Geminiani worked hard to not only diagnose my injuries, but also help me to understand WHY they happened and how to prevent them. She is incredibly knowledgable and caring. I felt at ease knowing that she was looking out for my best interests.
About Dr. Ellen Geminiani, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harrisburg Hospital
- Harrisburg Hospital
- Harrisburg Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Wheaton College
- Sports Medicine
