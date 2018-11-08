See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Ellen Geminiani, MD

Sports Medicine
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ellen Geminiani, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Geminiani works at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA and Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Children's Hospital
    300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-8096
  2. 2
    Department of Cardology
    482 Bedford St, Lexington, MA 02420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-4278
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Center
    300 Longwood Ave, Lexington, MA 02420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021
  4. 4
    Developmental Medicine Center
    9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6462
  5. 5
    Orthopedic Center
    300 Longwood Avenue Fegan Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021
  6. 6
    Sports Concussion Clinic
    319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-3501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Ellen Geminiani, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457312472
    Education & Certifications

    • Harrisburg Hospital
    Residency
    • Harrisburg Hospital
    Internship
    • Harrisburg Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Wheaton College
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
