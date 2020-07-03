Dr. Ellen Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Frankel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Frankel, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Frankel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
RI Skin Doc750 Reservoir Ave, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 943-0761
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frankel?
Excellent, no long wait, very competent staff saw me first and helped identify my issues. While she was quick, her staff had covered all the preliminaries so she could go right to work. Accurate dx according to my PCP. Edge of the science treatment.
About Dr. Ellen Frankel, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1053306423
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hosp/Brown Med Sch
- New Rochelle Hosp MC
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Mount Holyoke College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frankel speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.