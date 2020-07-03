Overview

Dr. Ellen Frankel, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Frankel works at Coastal Dermatology And Cosmetic Center in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.