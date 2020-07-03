See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Cranston, RI
Dr. Ellen Frankel, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
2 (33)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ellen Frankel, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

Dr. Frankel works at Coastal Dermatology And Cosmetic Center in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RI Skin Doc
    750 Reservoir Ave, Cranston, RI 02910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 943-0761

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Jul 03, 2020
    Excellent, no long wait, very competent staff saw me first and helped identify my issues. While she was quick, her staff had covered all the preliminaries so she could go right to work. Accurate dx according to my PCP. Edge of the science treatment.
    Jul 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ellen Frankel, MD
    About Dr. Ellen Frankel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053306423
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rhode Island Hosp/Brown Med Sch
    Internship
    • New Rochelle Hosp MC
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Undergraduate School
    • Mount Holyoke College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frankel works at Coastal Dermatology And Cosmetic Center in Cranston, RI. View the full address on Dr. Frankel’s profile.

    Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

