Dr. Ellen Field, MD
Dr. Ellen Field, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Bethlehem1665 Valley Center Pkwy Ste 150, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 868-8460
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
just now Well worth the wait. I struggled to understand what was wrong with me for 20 years, and she figured it out because she takes the time to. She does not rush you and is analytical. I would recommend her to any one. After reviewing the other reviews, just be patient if I wanted drive through medicine there are lots of places to go. This is not that, this is truly personal medicine.
- Rheumatology
- English
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Field accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Field has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Field on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
