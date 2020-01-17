See All Rheumatologists in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Ellen Field, MD

Rheumatology
2.7 (53)
Overview

Dr. Ellen Field, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.

Dr. Field works at Ellen Meryl Field, MD in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bethlehem
    1665 Valley Center Pkwy Ste 150, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 868-8460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
  • Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
  • St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (24)
    About Dr. Ellen Field, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407823297
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education

