Dr. Ellen Fan, MD

Psychiatry
5 (1)
Overview

Dr. Ellen Fan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio

Dr. Fan works at Ellen Fan MD PA in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

8 (11)
Locations

    Mailing Address
    3308 Preston Rd Ste 350, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 769-8572

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Ellen Fan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134153646
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Center
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

