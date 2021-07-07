Overview

Dr. Ellen Edgar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Uzbekistan and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Edgar works at Perry Avenue Family Medical Center in Bronx, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY, Valley Stream, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.