Dr. Ellen Dutta, MD
Dr. Ellen Dutta, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center31 MALL RD, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dutta has been my allergist for about 5 years and I am extremely pleased with the care I've been given, especially when an issue recently popped up. She was very responsive, and even called me back to discuss a plan of action the same day I called to report the issue.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1588693139
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Dutta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dutta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dutta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dutta has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dutta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dutta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dutta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.