Allergy & Immunology
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ellen Dutta, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Dutta works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
    31 MALL RD, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-5150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Mar 28, 2019
    Dr. Dutta has been my allergist for about 5 years and I am extremely pleased with the care I've been given, especially when an issue recently popped up. She was very responsive, and even called me back to discuss a plan of action the same day I called to report the issue.
    About Dr. Ellen Dutta, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588693139
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen Dutta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dutta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dutta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dutta works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. View the full address on Dr. Dutta’s profile.

    Dr. Dutta has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dutta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dutta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dutta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

