Dr. Ellen Duncan, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Onto Treatment Center23103 W Interstate 10 Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (210) 538-6030
Duncan Medical Group300 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 340, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-4805
Spine & Pain Center of San Antonio18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 546-1490
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duncan has been on point with my pain management. She made adjustments to my medications that were spot on and explained with great detail what medications side effects might be expected and how to deal with them should they happen.I leave her office better informed and am impressed with her compassion about my health issues which are serious. My level of pain has dropped dramatically and appreciate getting top level care at this critical moment of my life.I give her highest grades in all aspects relating to the care I have received as a patient of hers.
- Anesthesiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1972535508
- University Hospital
- Med Center Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
