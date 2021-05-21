Dr. Ellen Drexler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drexler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Drexler, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Drexler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Drexler works at
Locations
-
1
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7470
-
2
Maimonides Division of Neurology883 65th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drexler?
AFTER SEEING SEVERAL NEUROLOGISTS BEFORE DR DREXLER SHE WAS ABSOLUTELY THE BEST. AFTER MOVING TO PA I STILL TRAVELED 3 HOURS EACH WAY JUST TO KEEP MY APPOINTMENT. DUE TO OTHER HEALTH ISSUES I CAN NO LONGER MAKE THE TRIP AND STILL HAVEN'T FOUND ANOTHER NEUROLOGIST HALF AS GOOD AS HER. MOST OF THEM PASS ME OFF TO A PAIN MGMT DOCTOR DUE TO ME TAKING UP TO MUCH OF THERE TIME. NOT ALL SUPER HEROES WEAR CAPES.
About Dr. Ellen Drexler, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952301855
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drexler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drexler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drexler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drexler works at
Dr. Drexler has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drexler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Drexler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drexler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drexler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drexler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.