Dr. Ellen Deibert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deibert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Deibert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Deibert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Deibert works at
Locations
-
1
Wellspan Neurosurgery228 Saint Charles Way, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 851-5503
- 2 670 Charles Street Ave, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-4145
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deibert?
Very knowledgeable, thorough neurologist. She Has good insight and hears what I’m saying, when most doctors don’t. I trust what she tells me, and she is nice and straight forward. She is caring but is not one to hold your hand or beat around the bush. I like that, and I am hard on doctors. As a caregiver I can highly recommend her for TBI
About Dr. Ellen Deibert, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1669439428
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deibert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deibert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deibert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deibert works at
Dr. Deibert has seen patients for Concussion, Traumatic Brain Injury and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deibert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Deibert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deibert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deibert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deibert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.