Dr. Ellen Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Ipc Hospitalist At Morristown Medical Center55 Madison Ave Ste 310, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (201) 791-0100
North Jersey Orthopaedic Group, Wayne, NJ246 Hamburg Tpke Ste 305, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 689-6266
- 3 33 Bleeker St, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 689-6266
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis and her PA Nicole were amazing and took their time with my husband and I with our 5 year old! Staff was amazing.
About Dr. Ellen Davis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1679887103
Education & Certifications
- AI duPont Hosp Chldn-Thomas Jefferson U Hosp
- St Joseph's Regl Med Ctr/Seton Hall U
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
