Dr. Ellen Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Davis works at OHSU Casey Eye Institute Clinic in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.