Dr. Ellen Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ellen Cohen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Comprehensive Psychiatric Associates372 Washington St Ste B, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 239-1093
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
I saw Dr. Cohen yesterday for the first time. Reading the reviews before hand I was a bit concerned, but I took it with a grain of salt and wanted to give her a chance, as I was referred to her by my doctor, who I trust. Dr. Cohen is efficient, organized and HEARS what you have to say. I highly recommend her. She is not warm and fuzzy, but more so concentrates on how to get you started on a better path, in 60 minutes. Give her a try, she cares.
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770672800
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.