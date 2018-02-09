Dr. Ellen Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Brooks, MD
Dr. Ellen Brooks, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.
Locations
Laurie J Peterson-deerfield1000 White Horse Rd Ste 602, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 770-1555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. E. Brooks & have to any family member & friends. I have been seeing Dr Brooks for about 7 years & I received the help I have needed & continue going because she has helped me thru many ups & downs. I leave my appointments always feeling better about myself, life & with a positive attitude. Also her assistant , Joyce, & anyone who works in the office is welcoming, friendly, & get their job done fast & efficiently! Excellent!
About Dr. Ellen Brooks, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.