Dr. Ellen Binder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Binder, MD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Binder, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Binder works at
Locations
-
1
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-1707
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Binder?
About Dr. Ellen Binder, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1578589701
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Binder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binder works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Binder. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.