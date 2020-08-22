Dr. Ellen Bedichek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedichek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Bedichek, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.
Richmond Nephrology Associates8485 Bell Creek Rd Unit B2, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 430-6809
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Always excellent, Dr. Bedichek has been my Nephrologist for 26 years I am grateful for her professional, compassionate, care and will miss her as she has retired. Best wishes.
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
