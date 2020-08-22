Overview

Dr. Ellen Bedichek, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.



Dr. Bedichek works at Richmond Nephrology Associates in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.