Dr. Ellen Baxter, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ellen Baxter, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Baxter works at McLaren St. Luke's Multi-Specialty Practice in Maumee, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH and Adrian, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat
    6005 Monclova Rd Ste 320, Maumee, OH 43537
    ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat
    5700 Monroe St Unit 310, Sylvania, OH 43560
    ProMedica Physicians Ear, Nose and Throat - Samantha Mucha, MD
    777 Kimole Ln Ste 240, Adrian, MI 49221
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Baxter was very thorough in walking me through my CT scan to actually show me what was going on. My PCP didn’t even tell me what my scan said and referred me to Dr. Baxter, which left me afraid of what was on it. She straightened my nose and helped me breathe through my nose again. She is a fantastic surgeon, as my recovery was without complication and my nose looked great after my surgery. I felt cared-for and listened-to when speaking with her, and she would even reach out to me personally when I had an issue or question. I cannot recommend this doctor enough for ENT concerns.
    About Dr. Ellen Baxter, DO

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellen Baxter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baxter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baxter has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baxter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baxter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baxter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

