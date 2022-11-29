Dr. Elle Farajian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farajian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elle Farajian, DPM
Overview
Dr. Elle Farajian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Farajian works at
Locations
-
1
Sirus Farivar M.d.17822 Beach Blvd Ste 437, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 842-7277
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farajian?
Dr. Farajian is a very thorough and caring podiatrist who will take the time to assess your needs. Five years ago, I had stem cells injected for plantar fasciitis and the pain left completely and has not returned. Now, I just had an injection in my other foot and the pain is already diminishing and I expect great results. She does her research to find the best providers. I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Elle Farajian, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1922054527
Education & Certifications
- 2002
- 1999
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University Of Tennessee At Chatanooga
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farajian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farajian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farajian works at
Dr. Farajian speaks Persian, Spanish and Vietnamese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Farajian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farajian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farajian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farajian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.