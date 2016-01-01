Overview

Dr. Ellaheh Ebrahim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Ebrahim works at Community Healthcare Center in Wichita Falls, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.