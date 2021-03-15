Dr. Webster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ella Webster, MD
Overview
Dr. Ella Webster, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Webster works at
Locations
Wvu Heart Institute600 Suncrest Town Centre Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-4478
WellSpan Rheumatology292 SAINT CHARLES WAY, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 851-6236
Wyandot Memorial Hospital885 N Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 Directions (419) 294-4991
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She’s wonderful! I had been treated by another Dr for over twenty years and was diagnosed as having RA. I had a visit with her and said I didn’t think I had RA and explained why. She ordered X-rays and found I didn’t have RA. I’ve been taking strong medications all those years when I didn’t need them. No wonder they didn’t work. I wish I could see her all the time but she is a relief doctor.
About Dr. Ella Webster, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1942367982
Education & Certifications
- U Fla Med Ctr
- U Hosp Jacksonville
- U Hosp Jacksonville
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Webster works at
