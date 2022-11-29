Dr. Ella Rosenbloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ella Rosenbloom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ella Rosenbloom, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Rosenbloom works at
Locations
James E Carlson DO PC125 Oakland Ave Ste 203, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 686-2551
Mather Endocrinology2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 16, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 978-7590
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Such a wonderful doctor. Dr Rosenbloom is very knowledgeable. She genuinely cares about her patients. My appointments with her have never been rushed. Her office is neat and clean. She answers all questions willingly and she makes sure that you understand fully. She has ordered the proper diagnostic tests whenever necessary. She went through my complete history to understand better how to treat me. She is friendly and cheerful. I feel very blessed to have Dr Rosenbloom as my health care provider and I trust her completely while managing my endocrinology needs.
About Dr. Ella Rosenbloom, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811275548
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbloom has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbloom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbloom has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbloom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.