Dr. Ella Komarovsky, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from CELJABINSK MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Komarovsky works at Perakis Resis Woods & Assocs in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL and Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.