Dr. Elkin Estrada, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Estrada works at Hypertension and Nephrology Inc in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.