Dr. Elke Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elke Friedman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Med College Va Hospital|Med College Va Hospital|Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Virginia Cancer Institute6605 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 430-6811
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedman has been treating me for blood disorder for about 5 years and she very kind and concerning and a smart Doctor, what else do I need ?
About Dr. Elke Friedman, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1629073473
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va Hospital|Med College Va Hospital|Medical College Of Virginia|Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloma and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
