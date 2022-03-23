See All General Surgeons in Concord, MA
Dr. Elizaveta Coyne, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (47)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elizaveta Coyne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.

Dr. Coyne works at Walden Surgical, Concord, MA in Concord, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Walden Surgical Associates
    131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 500, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 287-3547

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emerson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 23, 2022
    I have never met nicer person and better Dr & Surgeon. She is the best of the best! She saved my life and is very kind, compassionate and extremely knowledgeable. She truly cares about her patients . I feel blessed I had her be my surgeon. Tons of good karma her way over and over! Thank you Dr Ragulin!
    About Dr. Elizaveta Coyne, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932369741
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Research Fellowship In Surgical Outcomes, Univeristy Of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The George Washington Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizaveta Coyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coyne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coyne works at Walden Surgical, Concord, MA in Concord, MA. View the full address on Dr. Coyne’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Coyne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coyne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

