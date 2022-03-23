Dr. Elizaveta Coyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizaveta Coyne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizaveta Coyne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Walden Surgical Associates131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 500, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3547
- Emerson Hospital
I have never met nicer person and better Dr & Surgeon. She is the best of the best! She saved my life and is very kind, compassionate and extremely knowledgeable. She truly cares about her patients . I feel blessed I had her be my surgeon. Tons of good karma her way over and over! Thank you Dr Ragulin!
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1932369741
- Research Fellowship In Surgical Outcomes, Univeristy Of Massachusetts Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- The George Washington Univ
- General Surgery
