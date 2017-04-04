See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Elizaveta Iofel, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizaveta Iofel, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Iofel works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3236

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Constipation
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Ultrasound, Endoanal

Treatment frequency



Constipation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Elizaveta Iofel, MD

  • Pediatric Gastroenterology
  • 32 years of experience
  • English, Russian
  • 1124198288
Education & Certifications

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • County MC
  • County MC
  • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizaveta Iofel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iofel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Iofel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Iofel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Iofel works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Iofel’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Iofel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iofel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iofel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iofel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

