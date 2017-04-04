Overview

Dr. Elizaveta Iofel, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Iofel works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

