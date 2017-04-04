Dr. Elizaveta Iofel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iofel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizaveta Iofel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizaveta Iofel, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Iofel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3236
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iofel?
Dr. Ioful is wonderful! I researched and found her when she first came to RWJ. She took care of my daughter at 16-20 yrs old. She is very welcoming, very knowledgeable and talks to my child first and I'm in the background. She is very pleasant and open to suggestions. We loved her!
About Dr. Elizaveta Iofel, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1124198288
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- County MC
- County MC
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iofel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Iofel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Iofel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iofel works at
Dr. Iofel speaks Russian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Iofel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iofel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iofel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iofel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.