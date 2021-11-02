Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Zubowicz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Haymarket, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Zubowicz works at UVA Health Surgical Services Warrenton in Haymarket, VA with other offices in Warrenton, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.