Dr. Elizabeth Zheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Zheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-0914
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Elizabeth Zheng, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
