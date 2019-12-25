Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Youngewirth, DPM is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Youngewirth works at Dubin Breast Center in New York, NY with other offices in West Nyack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Plantar Fasciitis and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.