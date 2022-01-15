Dr. Elizabeth Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Yoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Yoo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Paul & Elizabeth Yoo A Medical Corp.1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 309, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 665-9550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yoo was extremely thorough; she clearly explained her diagnosis so that I could understand it. She was very patient with my questions. I sked her to call my family to explain things and she took the extra time to do this. Her care and concern is outstanding.
About Dr. Elizabeth Yoo, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
