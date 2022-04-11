Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Yepez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yepez works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.