Dr. Yepez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Yepez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Yepez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Prentice Women's Hospital-Northwestern Memorial250 E Superior St Ste 5-2159, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yepez?
Dr Yepez is excellent
About Dr. Elizabeth Yepez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518108059
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yepez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yepez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yepez has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yepez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yepez speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Yepez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yepez.
