Dr. Elizabeth Yang, MD

Ophthalmology
2 (5)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience
Dr. Elizabeth Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Yang works at Kaiser Permanente Tustin Ranch Medical Offices in Tustin, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tustin Ranch Pharmacy
    2521 Michelle Dr, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elizabeth Yang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679865257
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yang works at Kaiser Permanente Tustin Ranch Medical Offices in Tustin, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yang’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

