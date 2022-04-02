Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Wood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Wood works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Daphne, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.