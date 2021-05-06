See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Elizabeth Wickstrom, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Wickstrom, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Wickstrom, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wickstrom works at Charles R Kimes, DDS in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Leawood, KS and Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, High Risk Pregnancy and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Charles R Kimes, DDS
    9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 676-2698
    Menorah Medical Center
    5721 W 119th St, Leawood, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 350-2024
    Christine M Boylan M.d. LLC
    5701 W 119th St Ste 305, Leawood, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 350-2024
    Saint Luke's Hospital Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialists - Lee's Summit
    301 Ne Mulberry St, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 525-2808

Hospital Affiliations
  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
High Risk Pregnancy
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 06, 2021
    She has been incredible so far in helping my wife and I. She’s extremely passionate and confident and a joy to work with. I absolutely adore Dr. Wickstrom and so does my wife. We were very close to losing our baby and she saved her life. I will always have nothing but positive things to say about Dr. Wickstrom. Thank you for everything you have done for us so far! You’re an amazing doctor and human being!
    Tyler — May 06, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Wickstrom, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    • 1952473118
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Medical School
    • Saint Luke's Hospital
    • St Lukes Hosp of Kansas City
    • University of Nebraska College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Wickstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wickstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wickstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wickstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wickstrom has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, High Risk Pregnancy and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wickstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wickstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wickstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wickstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wickstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

