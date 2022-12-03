Overview

Dr. Elizabeth White, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.



Dr. White works at SHMG OB/GYN - Michigan St in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Grandville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Breech Position and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.