Dr. Elizabeth White, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth White, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth White, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. White works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG OB/GYN - Michigan St221 Michigan St NE Ste 600, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
-
2
SHMG OB/GYN - Grandville4249 Parkway Place Dr SW Ste C, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
LOVE LOVE LOVE Dr. White! She is so energetic and helpful, and never makes me feel silly for asking questions. Very thorough and I appreciate how down-to-earth she is.
About Dr. Elizabeth White, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457764425
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. White using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Breech Position and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.