Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
- 1 3200 Cobb Galleria Pkwy Ste 205, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (770) 850-0202
Dr. Whitaker and her staff did an amazing job during my procedures leading up to the procedures day and post operatively. Ultra professional, clean and efficient. My career involves being with surgeons in the OR and I can tell you, Dr. Whitaker and staff go beyond expectations in making sure her patients are informed, educated and prepared for their procedures. Cannot praise the experience and the subtle results enough! A++
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Whitaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitaker.
