Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Weinberg works at Wilmington Surgical Associates in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Surgical Associates
    1414 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 794-6884
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Treatment frequency



Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861585069
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Weinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weinberg works at Wilmington Surgical Associates in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Weinberg’s profile.

    Dr. Weinberg has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

