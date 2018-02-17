See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Elizabeth Wallace, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Wallace, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School of Medicine

Dr. Wallace works at Virginia Endocrinology & Osteoporosis Center in Midlothian, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Endocrinology & Osteoporosis Center
    2384 COLONY CROSSING PL, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 423-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism

Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 17, 2018
    One of the best experiences ive had with a doctor! Dr Wallace is upfront, consise, & compassionate. Took the time to get to know me and go over each part of my labs, explaining what everything was. She reassured me of some health anxiety without making me feel silly. Office staff was friendly and helpful and answered all my questions. An efficient, reassuring, & quick experience. I highly recommend Dr Wallace to anyone with thyroid or other hormone issues!
    Crystal in Richmond, Virginia — Feb 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Wallace, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth Wallace, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1851665541
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School of Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
