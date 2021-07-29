Dr. Elizabeth Vulanich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vulanich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Vulanich, DPM
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Vulanich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Vulanich works at
Locations
-
1
Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute2230 Stafford Rd Ste 145, Plainfield, IN 46168 Directions (317) 856-8866
-
2
Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 336, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 297-0661
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vulanich?
Always a good experience every time I see her, and her staff also…
About Dr. Elizabeth Vulanich, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1043279615
Education & Certifications
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Vermont
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vulanich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vulanich accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vulanich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vulanich works at
Dr. Vulanich has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vulanich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vulanich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vulanich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vulanich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vulanich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.