Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Vulanich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plainfield, IN. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Vulanich works at Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute in Plainfield, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.